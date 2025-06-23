Garden Tools
Whether for lawn, hedge or tree maintenance, or the removal of weeds and leaves. With Kärcher garden tools, gardens become even nicer. And, thanks to the battery operation, without any noise or bothersome cables.
Battery lawn mower
The manoeuvrable 18-volt lawn mowers are especially suitable for small to medium-sized lawns. For larger lawn areas, the powerful 36-volt lawn mowers are the ideal choice.
Battery lawn trimmer
The Kärcher battery lawn trimmers ensure neatly cut edges and a nice lawn border. From easy to powerful, Kärcher offers the right solution for every area of application.
Battery hedge trimmers
Perfect for shaping and trimming hedges and bushes. Thanks to the battery operation, quiet, practical and no bothersome cables.
Battery grass & shrub shear
With the battery powered grass shears, the trimming of lawn edges is easy work. And with a simple blade change, the tool becomes a pair of shrub shears for the precise modelling of shrubs.
Battery leaf blowers and blower vacs
Conquer the autumn garden in a storm. The battery powered Kärcher leaf blower and blower vac ensure tidy paths and gardens in no time at all.
Battery chain saw
With simple chain tensioning, automatic chain lubrication and powerful cutting performance, the Kärcher battery chain saws achieve excellent results with convenient operation.
Battery tree lopper and pruning saw
Effortless tree maintenance even in event of hard-to-access branches. No problem for the battery tree lopper or the battery pruning saw from Kärcher.