At Kärcher, customer focus is our top priority. Hotlines, operating manuals, demonstrations, customer service, fleet management and many other services offer private and professional customers quick, expert assistance with any question or problem.
In Georgia we also offer Mobile Service for Professional Machines, when customers can fill a form in Georgian and request a visit of a professional technician to repair their machines right at their business places.
Repair Service
Cleaning and hygiene in times of coronavirus.
The novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, is spreading worldwide. With simple hygiene measures, each individual can help to protect themselves and others from the life-threatening lung disease and stem its rapid spread.
How to keep hygiene in your business
When it comes to your business, it is important to keep hygiene in your premises and your employees safe. Kärcher Futuretech developed recommendations for you, how to fight bacterias in your Facilities.
Industry solutions
Products for professional use. Finding the best solution for cleaning tasks is of growing importance for businesses of all kinds. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements, reducing time, costs and resource consumption without compromising performance. We understand the demands of your business, whatever market sector you operate in.
News
03/07/2023
Kärcher Georgia hosted event for Winery business
Winery event was arranged on June 27th, at Expo Georgia Tbilisi. In this time Kärcher Georgia hosted event for Winery business: “When hygiene matters the most".
31/05/2023
Another CSR activity on May 25th, a day before The Independence Day celebration of Georgia!
28/05/2023
Kärcher "When hygiene matters the most" Fair
The May month was full of activities for Kärcher Georgia, we hosted two events for HoReCa business: “When hygiene matters the most", one in Tbilisi and another in Batumi.
Kärcher – global provider of cleaning technology
The family-owned company Kärcher is today the world's leading provider of efficient, resource-conserving cleaning systems. Kärcher makes a difference through top performance, innovation and quality.
Design prizes and patents
Kärcher cleaning machines combine functionality, user-friendliness and sophisticated design. Kärcher's innovation and drive to achieve better solutions set the company apart and have been proven again and again by patents and awards from renowned institutions. Over 1,300 patents and utility models are a testament to the company's ingenuity and innovative prowess.
In-house research and development for cleaning solutions
Kärcher is constantly striving to achieve the best solution to every cleaning task. This is why we develop powerful systems made up of perfectly matched cleaning machines, accessories and cleaning agents. In order to best meet the needs and preferences of our customers, we are in constant discussion with both private and professional operators. The insights that we gain from this have a direct influence on the development of new products. This means that we can ensure that each new innovation not only meets the requirements of increasingly complex cleaning tasks, but that it makes work as easy and straightforward as possible for operators.