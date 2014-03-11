Application tips

Here you can find a clear overview of cleaning solutions at a glance, arranged thematically. If your cleaning requirement is not listed, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Outside area

Car cleaning

Here you can find the right products and accessories for quick and thorough car cleaning.

Terassenreinigung_Teaser

Terrace cleaning

Here you can find the right devices and accessories for cleaning your terrace once the winter is over.

Gartenbewässerung_Teaser

Garden watering

With our garden pumps, you can water large areas fully automatically thanks to the remote control functionality.

Sweeping

Say goodbye to your dustpan and brush: with Kärcher sweepers, footpaths, roads, driveways and yards can be cleaned up to five times faster.

Vermooste_Platten

Mossy paving

Kärcher dirt blasters are ideal for removing moss from paved surfaces.

Gartenmöbel_Header

Garden furniture cleaning

Our pressure washers make light work of unsightly marks on garden furniture caused by air pollution or from last winter.

Pipe cleaning

The pipe cleaning kit is ideal for clearing blocked pipes, both indoors and outdoors.

Facade cleaning

Not only does Kärcher offer the ideal devices for use around the home: houses themselves become dirty over time, and Kärcher cleaning appliances can bring them back to their original splendour.

Interior

Cleaning with steam

Here you will find various tips on the application possibilities of our steam cleaners: easily clean kitchens, floors, crevices, fittings, bathrooms, toilets, windows, mirrors and much more.

Steam ironing

The consistent steam pressure makes ironing even thick fabrics easy. This reduces ironing time by up to 50%.

Window cleaning

When it comes to dirty windows, Kärcher offers the ideal solution for every requirement. Discover a variety of window cleaning devices.

Carpet cleaning

Carpet cleaning is easy with the right Kärcher products.

Upholstery cleaning

Kärcher spray extraction cleaners ensure thorough cleanliness deep into the fibres of upholstered surfaces.

Drilling, sweeping, vacuuming

Where wood is planed, shavings must fall – as cleaning professionals, Kärcher offers a complete range of devices and useful accessories for efficient cleaning performance in and around the home.

Floor care

Here you will find the most important information and many tips for proper care of floors, as well as information on polishing and appropriate care and cleaning agents.