50% faster ironing

With the Kärcher steam pressure ironing system, you can cut ironing time in half! The Kärcher ironing board has a steam suctioning and inflation function. The steam suctioning holds the laundry in place while the moisture is suctioned off. With the inflation function, the ironing surface can be inflated like a balloon. This prevents crease creation, even on delicate fabrics.

The SI 2.600 CB steam ironing station is particularly suitable for large amounts of laundry and offers maximum comfort. The tried-and-tested SC 2.600 CB universal steam cleaner and the AB 1000 active ironing board create the perfect team for top-class ironing and cleaning results.