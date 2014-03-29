Robot vacuums and mops
The fully automatic robot vacuum cleaner It is circular, flat and moves quietly through living spaces. The robot systematically follows its movement patterns with real purpose, navigating obstacles as it goes. And the occupants of the house have one less chore on their to-do list. The robotic vacuum cleaners and mops from Kärcher take care of cleaning the floor for you. Hard floors and short-pile carpets are cleaned automatically. Not only can the devices vacuum their way around, but they can mop the floor too. They clean brilliantly along edges, can work more intensively on heavily soiled areas and overcome low thresholds and rug edges with ease. Using the app, you can even set your robotic vacuum cleaner and mop to work exactly how you need it to.
Highlights
The device has an independent cleaning system which sweeps and vacuums even when nobody is home. For carpets and hard surfaces.
- Thorough cleaning thanks to suction and brush system
- Completely independent cleaning - automatically empties waste box when docked in base station
- Problem-free infrared navigation
- Intelligent sensors which prevent the device from falling down stairs or drops
- Produces an almost silent clean at only 54 dB (A)
- Adjust the cleaning time to suit you
- Intelligent and efficient cleaning programme which optimally adapts itself to suit the level of dirt
Fascinating advantages
The RoboCleaner cleans entirely by itself and effortlessly surmounts obstacles like cords. Four fall sensors prevent the device falling down stairs or other drops.
Dirt sensing system
The RoboCleaner cleans with a combination of a sweeping roller and vacuuming. A sensor recognises the respective intensity of the dirt and adjusts the cleaning program accordingly.
Detects every obstacle
Integrated contact sensors guide the RoboCleaner around all obstacles. Thanks to the suspended, spring-loaded wheels, it can negotiate different floor coverings and short drops effortlessly.
Everything automatic
The device is navigated using infrared beam. The RoboCleaner finds its own way back to its base station.