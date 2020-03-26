First Mobile Service in Georgia

We offer a professional repair service for professional equipment, which allows you to call our service technicians and arrange an on-site visit to any city or region of Georgia.

For the first time in Georgia Kärcher Professional Machine's repairing service is available. For our customers who wants to save time and get their machine repaired, may call us on number: 032 220 00 03, send an email: service@karcher.ge or fill the form in Georgian.

Mobile service call rates

Tbilisi: 20 Gel

Batumi: 20 Gel

Kutaisi: 20 Gel

Regions: 1 km = 0.80 Gel

Our specially trained service engineers will visit them with fully equipped Van onsite and ensure a high-quality and extremely quick repair.

For more information in Georgian, please click here.