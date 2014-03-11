Floor scrubbers / scrubber driers

For shiny floors With Kärcher scrubber driers, floors are hygienically clean and spotless. Sparkling performance guaranteed. Our all-rounders and specialists complete all kinds of home cleaning tasks quickly and economically.

Kärcher Compact scrubber driers

Developed for the fast and flexible cleaning of small to medium-sized areas like in restaurants, shops, kitchens, hotels and other highly frequented areas heavily-furnished: our push scrubber driers.

Kärcher Ride-on/step-on scrubber driers

The ideal choice for cleaning large, sparsely furnished areas, such as in warehouses and production halls, shopping centres, car parks or airports. Here you also find our combined sweeper/scrubber drier machines.

Kärcher Other cleaning solutions/Single-disc machines

Whether it's single-disc and polishing machines for hard surface maintenance or solutions for very demanding cleaning tasks, like on stairs or escalators: our other cleaning solutions.

