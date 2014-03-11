Cordless window cleaners

﻿Back to black. The WV 5 Plus N Black Edition

Now available in the special Black Edition design: The Kärcher WV 5 cordless window vac makes cleaning smooth surfaces child's play. It is pleasantly quiet, sits comfortably in the hand thanks to soft grip and easily cleans right up to the window edge with adjustable spacer. Its replaceable batteries supply enough power for every job and allow you to work continuously without any interruptions. The scope of delivery also includes a narrow suction nozzle for lattice windows.

