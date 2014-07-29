Upholstery cleaning

Spray extraction cleaners – for thorough cleaning

Kärcher spray extraction cleaners ensure thorough cleanliness deep into the fibres of the carpet. The detergent is sprayed deep into the carpet under pressure and extracted together with the dissolved dirt, Effectively removes grease, dirt and odours.

Spray extraction principle

During spray extraction, the water with detergent is sprayed on in one procedure and then immediately vacuumed up again with the dirt.

Hygienically clean

Kärcher spray extraction cleaners are not only ideally suited to allergy sufferers, they are also ideal for households with pets.