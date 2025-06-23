Battery tree lopper and pruning saw

Cut and saw branches effortlessly. Cutting branches and twigs is now easier than ever before: With the Kärcher battery tree lopper and battery pruning saw, uncontrolled growth can be quickly tamed. These powerful tools are easy on the joints and require no application of force to create new space for bushes, shrubs and trees to grow and flourish. Whether rose bushes, overgrown shrubs or young trees, you are always ready for action, even when you are far away from a power outlet, thanks to the powerful Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries.