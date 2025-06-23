Cleaning trolley, transport trolley & mobile bucket systems
Different basic equipment, a modular and ergonomic structure, as well as the robust durability of our cleaning trolleys make efficient and economical maintenance cleaning possible.
FlexoMate cleaning trolley
The ergonomic FlexoMate cleaning trolley ensures fast and efficient cleaning processes. Its modular structure satisfies diverse customer requirements and reduces physical burdens.
Classic cleaning trolley
Our robust cleaning trolleys are compact, flexible and can be extended with modules. They provide a customised solution for every requirement in object cleaning.
Hotel trolley
The hotel trolleys from Kärcher meet the specific requirements of the hotel sector thanks to the perfect combination of aesthetics and functionality. They offer sufficient space for towels, toilet rolls, bin liners, etc. The manoeuvrable castors make the trolley mobile and enable easy movement from room to room.
Single and double bucket trolley
Our comprehensive range of single and double bucket trolleys offers the ideal solution for every application. Simple and practical operation guarantees a cleaning performance at the highest level.