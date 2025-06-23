FlexoMate cleaning trolley
Upgrade your crew! Our professional FlexoMate cleaning trolley ensures greater speed and efficiency in the cleaning process. The flexible and modular trolley is suitable for comprehensive cleaning tasks as well as diverse customer requirements. With its ergonomic structure and height-adjustable handle it reduces the physical effort and relieves shoulders and wrists.
FlexoMate ExpertPro cleaning trolley
Ideal for properties with 15–20 sanitary facilities, 2–3 kitchenettes and about 15–20 offices: You can equip the FlexoMate ExpertPro with everything you need for demanding jobs.