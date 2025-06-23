High-quality 2-way tap adapter with G3/4 tap adapter and G1/2 reducer for watering with up to two hoses at the same time. The 2-way tap adapter has two tap adapters with two independent, infinitely variable controllers and is characterised by an optimised water flow. It is universally usable with all common garden hoses and impresses with robust quality and an ergonomic design for pleasant and simple handling. The smooth union nut with the robust internal thread guarantees easy and comfortable fixing at the tap. The 2-way tap adapter is compatible with most of the available hook-and-loop systems.