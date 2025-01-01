Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
With Kärcher service packages, you benefit from safety, reliability and guaranteed low costs.
Your fleet is not only an investment. It is also a crucial part of your business. By means of regular, expert inspections and maintenance, you can secure the availability of your fleet and reduce the downtime risk to a minimum. In addition, you can extend the service life of your machines and increase their current value.
Cost savings
Time savings
Concentration on the core business
We offer 3 Kärcher service packages which you can expand as required with the Consumables and Batteries options.
With all packages, you benefit from reduced hourly rates and travel flat rates. In addition, you benefit from price reductions for spare parts used, as well as consumables, cleaning agents and batteries.
Kärcher Inspect is the indispensable service package for every professional: it includes all inspections in accordance with the manufacturer’s specifications and the legally stipulated safety checks for the machine. With it you receive a high level of occupational safety for the operator and reliable proof for professional associations and insurance companies.
Kärcher Maintain is a package includes all maintenance, guarantees you maximum safety and extends the life of your machine. Our service technicians check and maintain your machines on a regular basis, exchange defined parts and thus maximise the operational readiness and service life of your machines. At the same time, the risk of failure is reduced to a minimum.
Kärcher Full Service guarantees you maximum operational readiness of your machines with full cost control. You obtain a functional guarantee for your machine which includes all services and spare parts that are required for safe, economical and reliable operation.
The Consumables package option includes annual delivery of consumables for the full term of the contract. You are spared the time and effort of making repeat orders. You choose in advance the type and quantity (cleaning agent or other consumables such as brushes or suction lips) and we deliver them for the service calls of our service technicians. If you select the Batteries option, you get a new battery free of charge in the event of irreparable battery failure and after a battery has reached the end of its service life.