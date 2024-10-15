Cordless electric broom KB 5 Premium *EU
For effective intermediate cleaning: the KB 5 cordless electric broom in white is ready to use more quickly than a vacuum cleaner and delivers outstanding cleaning performance in the smallest of spaces.
The white KB 5 cordless electric broom is the ideal intermediate cleaning device for hard floors and carpets. The KB 5, which runs on a lithium-ion battery, is compact and thanks to the Kärcher Adaptive Cleaning System still delivers an outstanding cleaning performance. The lightweight and space-saving cordless electric broom with universal brush completely removes visible dirt – and is ready to use more quickly than a vacuum cleaner. With its flexible double joint, it can reach effortlessly between chairs and under furniture, cleans stairs without any difficulty and sweeps effectively right up to the edge. What's more, it allows you to work ergonomically without bending over and features an automatic on/off switch, as well as a dirt container that can be conveniently removed from the side.
Features and benefits
Kärcher Adaptive Cleaning SystemReliably removes dirt on all floor coverings. Innovative movable sweeping rim for optimal dirt pick-up. Improved interior geometry with optimal dirt conduction for reliable dirt removal.
Waste container is simple to remove and replaceQuick and easy emptying without coming into contact with dirt.
Flexible double jointThe handle can be moved effortlessly in all directions. Easy to manoeuvre. Including between furniture and chairs.
Automatic on/off switch
- Easy to switch on and off.
- Fast and intuitive.
- No need to bend down.
Universal brush
- For optimum dirt pick-up both on hard floors and carpets.
- Allows easy removal of hairs.
- Also allows sweeping close to edges.
Universal brush is easy to remove and replace
- Quick and easy with one hand.
- Facilitates cleaning of the universal brush.
Lithium-ion battery technology
- With a battery running time of up to 30 minutes on hard floors.
- Without memory effect.
- Always ready to use.
Space-saving storage
- For simple, space-saving storage, even in small alcoves.
- Cordless electric broom can be kept wherever it is needed.
Parking position
- Device can be conveniently parked in the room during short working interruptions.
Low weight
- Easy to transport and manoeuvre.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Working width of universal brush (mm)
|210
|Container capacity (ml)
|370
|Battery voltage (V)
|3,6
|Battery running time on hard floors (min)
|34,5
|Battery running time on carpets (min)
|23
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,2
|Weight incl. battery (kg)
|1,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|215 x 230 x 1120
Scope of supply
- Battery charger
Equipment
- Universal brush: removable
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpets
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Stairs