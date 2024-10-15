The white KB 5 cordless electric broom is the ideal intermediate cleaning device for hard floors and carpets. The KB 5, which runs on a lithium-ion battery, is compact and thanks to the Kärcher Adaptive Cleaning System still delivers an outstanding cleaning performance. The lightweight and space-saving cordless electric broom with universal brush completely removes visible dirt – and is ready to use more quickly than a vacuum cleaner. With its flexible double joint, it can reach effortlessly between chairs and under furniture, cleans stairs without any difficulty and sweeps effectively right up to the edge. What's more, it allows you to work ergonomically without bending over and features an automatic on/off switch, as well as a dirt container that can be conveniently removed from the side.