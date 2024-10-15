Window vac WV 4-4 Plus
Streak-free cleaning: The window cleaner with innovative silicon blade impresses with its versatility and endless runtime. 4 V Kärcher Battery Power battery and battery charger not included.
Performance that impresses: The WV 4-4 Plus window cleaner impresses with an exchangeable battery for an endless runtime without interruptions, a LED battery status indicator, as well as its innovative silicon blade, which enables window cleaning right down to the floor edge. The smart combination of spray bottle and microfibre wiping cloth, as well as the suction function of the window vacuum cleaner, guarantee sparkling windows - without any streaks and residue. All other smooth surfaces can also be easily cleaned. Window cleaning with the ergonomic Kärcher battery-powered window vacuum cleaner WV 4-4 Plus is particularly hygienic, as it does not come into direct contact with the dirty water when the tank is emptied and cleaned. The 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is not included in the scope of supply. Compatible with all devices in the 4 V Kärcher Battery Power platform.
Features and benefits
4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery available as separate accessoryMaximum flexibility and extended runtime thanks to additional battery. Long-lasting, safe and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. Compatible with all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Squeegee blade with liquid silicon technologyThe innovative long cleaning squeegee makes cleaning even more flexible.
LED runtime indicator3 LEDs indicate the current charging status of the device.
Quick and hygienic tank draining
- Easily drain and clean the dirty water tank without coming into contact with water or dirt.
Pleasantly quiet
- The quiet running of the Window Vac makes working even more pleasant.
The original
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
Three times faster
- Window cleaning is three times faster with the battery-powered window vacuum cleaner.
Drip-free and streak-free results
- Annoying drips are a thing of the past thanks to electric water suction.
Diverse applications
- Suitable for all smooth surfaces, such as tiles, mirrors or shower cabins.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|4 V battery platform
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Dirty water container capacity (ml)
|150
|Voltage (V)
|nominal 3,6 - 3,7 - max. 4,2
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 120 (2,5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 40 (2,5 Ah)
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|133 x 281 x 311
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Spray bottle Extra with microfibre wiping cloth
- Detergents: RM 503 Window Vac, 20 ml
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
Videos
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Wall tiles