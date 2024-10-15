The innovative “water suction” of the new electric window vac WV 50 Plus makes the cleaning process a lot easier. No dripping down of dirty water anymore. In this way the WV 50 Plus guarantees a hygienic working without leaving streaks at the surface. The WV 50 Plus is very convenient in handling and due to battery operation very flexible in application. The spray bottle with microfibre pad and the detergent concentrate offer an optimal solution for a perfect cleaning result.