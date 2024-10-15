Window Vac WV 50 Plus

WV 50 Plus – The first electric window vac developed from Kärcher for the optimal support of cleaning flat surfaces. The set containes a complete solution for cleaning windows.

The innovative “water suction” of the new electric window vac WV 50 Plus makes the cleaning process a lot easier. No dripping down of dirty water anymore. In this way the WV 50 Plus guarantees a hygienic working without leaving streaks at the surface. The WV 50 Plus is very convenient in handling and due to battery operation very flexible in application. The spray bottle with microfibre pad and the detergent concentrate offer an optimal solution for a perfect cleaning result.

Features and benefits
Window Vac WV 50 Plus: Drip-free and streak-free results
Drip-free and streak-free results
Thanks to electric water vacuuming, dripping water is now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
Window Vac WV 50 Plus: Completely hygienic
Completely hygienic
Quick and simple tank emptying without coming into contact with dirty water.
Window Vac WV 50 Plus: Diverse applications
Diverse applications
The Window Vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors and shower cabins.
The original
  • Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
Three times faster
  • Window cleaning is three times faster with the battery powered window vac than with conventional methods.
Specifications

Technical data

Working width of suction nozzle (mm) 280
Dirty water container capacity (ml) 100
Battery run time (min) 20
Battery charge time (min) 120
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Performance per battery charge (m²) approx. 60
Voltage (V) 100 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Weight incl. battery (kg) 0,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 130 x 280 x 355

Scope of supply

  • Battery charger: WV & KV battery charger (1 pc.)
  • Spray bottle Standard with microfibre wiping cloth
  • Detergents: Window cleaner RM 503, 20 ml

Equipment

  • Suction nozzle
Window Vac WV 50 Plus
Window Vac WV 50 Plus
Cleaning agents
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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