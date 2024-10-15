Removing stains and splashes right up to the edge – without the need for a bucket or any tireless scrubbing. Not possible? Think again! The EWM 2 cordless mop with its two tanks makes this possible – and conventional mops redundant. The rotating rollers are constantly wetted with fresh water while the collected dirt ends up in the waste water tank. The device leaves floors up to 20% cleaner than conventional mops*. Thanks to its slimline shape and flexible swivel joint, the EWM 2 not only reaches easily under furniture but it also saves storage space. The floor drying time is only around two minutes, making it perfectly suitable for use on all types of hard floors (e.g. tiles, parquet, laminate, PVC and vinyl). The powerful lithium-ion battery has a run time of approx. 20 minutes. This allows you to clean up to 60 m² floor space using the device.