Hard floor cleaner FC 7 Cordless
Never vacuum before wiping again: The FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step. In this way, it saves up to half the time**.
The FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner collects both dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step. There is no longer any need to vacuum the floor before wiping it clean, saving half the time**. Its 4-roller technology with counter rotation enables fast and effective cleaning with high dirt removal while gliding smoothly across the floor. Even hair is picked up without any problems thanks to the hair filter. Floors are up to 20% cleaner than with conventional mops* – and right up to the edge too. The hassle of dragging a bucket around is a thing of the past, as the floor cleaner has both a fresh water tank and a dirty water tank. There is also no longer any contact with dirt, as the rollers are constantly wetted with fresh water and the dirty water goes straight into the dirty water tank. The water volume and speed of rotation of the rollers can be adjusted with two cleaning modes to suit the floor type. There is also a boost function to combat stubborn dirt. The battery run time is 45 minutes – enough to clean an area of around 175 m². The device is suitable for all hard floors (tiles, parquet, laminate, PVC, vinyl).
Features and benefits
All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step50 percent time saving**: Four-roller technology enables wiping without the tedious job of vacuuming beforehand. Optimum hair pickup by means of integrated hair filter. Cleans right up to the edge.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient2-tank system: Permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the waste water tank. Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing. Rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C.
Two different cleaning modes plus boost functionRoller rotation and amount of water can be adjusted depending on the type of dirt and floor, additional Boost function for stubborn dirt. Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and ceramic tiles, PVC and vinyl. Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately 2 minutes.
Run time of approx. 45 minutes thanks to the powerful lithium-ion battery
- Maximum freedom of movement when cleaning thanks to being independent from power outlets – no need to keep changing outlets.
- Three-stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator.
Standalone and easily manoeuvrable
- Practical for work interruptions: Device stands alone.
- Effortless cleaning under furniture and around objects.
- Four counter-rotating rollers ensure gentle and effortless gliding over the floor.
Intelligent tank level monitoring
- Visual and acoustic signal for empty fresh water tank and full dirty water tank.
- Overflow protection: automatic shutdown if dirty water tank is not emptied.
Easy device cleaning
- Device and roller cleaning function.
- Simple cleaning of hair filters with supplied cleaning brush.
- Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
Parking and cleaning station
- Higher device position in the parking station for simple removal and drying of rollers.
- Practical storage of accessories in the cleaning station.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 175
|Tank capacity, fresh water (ml)
|400
|Tank capacity, dirty water (ml)
|200
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Roller working width (mm)
|300
|Floor drying time (min)
|approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Battery voltage (V)
|25
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2,85
|Battery run time (min)
|approx. 45
|Battery charge time (h)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|310 x 230 x 1210
* The Kärcher floor cleaners achieve up to 20% better cleaning performance compared to a conventional mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
** The Kärcher floor cleaners can halve your cleaning time, since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before mopping.
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 4 Piece(s)
- Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 ml
- Cleaning and parking station
- Battery charger
- Cleaning brush
Equipment
- Roller rotation and volume of water can be adjusted
- Two-tank system
Application areas
- Wet dirt
- Sealed hard floors