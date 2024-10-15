Handheld Cleaner KHB 6 Battery
The lightweight, handheld, battery powered medium-pressure washer for fast intermediate cleaning without requiring a power connection. The 18 V exchangeable battery and the battery charger are available as optional accessories.
No power connection? No problem! The KHB 6 Battery lightweight, handheld battery powered medium-pressure washer from the Kärcher 18 V Battery platform cleans practically everything around the house without the need for a power supply. Simply connect the hose and it's ready to go. With the gentle flat jet nozzle, stubborn dirt can be quickly removed from garden furniture, toys and much more. Are your flower pots stained with pollen and soil? This is a job for the efficient rotary nozzle, which can be used to effortlessly remove even stubborn dirt. Both nozzles are included in the scope of supply. The exchangeable battery can be used in all battery powered devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform. Thanks to innovative Real Time Technology, the battery's LCD display shows the remaining capacity when working, charging and storing. The wide range of accessories make the KHB 6 Battery even more versatile. A foam jet, wash brush and suction hose for using water from alternative sources are, for example, also available.
Features and benefits
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryReal Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
More efficient and optimally adjusted medium pressureMaximum 24 bar for efficient, mobile and easy intermediate cleaning. Easily interchangeable Quick Connect nozzles. Flat jet nozzle for gentle cleaning and rotary nozzle for more stubborn dirt are included in the scope of supply.
Lightweight and innovative device designOptimum freedom of movement and flexibility when cleaning. Handheld, battery powered medium-pressure washer for intermediate cleaning. With the suction hose, which is available separately, regardless of whether a water connection is available.
Accessories for a wide range of applications
- For stairs and smaller areas: The PS 20 handheld.
- The MJ 24 Handheld Multi Jet spray lance with five different nozzles.
- For places that are difficult to access: The 360° joint on the VJ 24 handheld.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 24
|Pressure range
|Medium pressure
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 200
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 12 (2,5 Ah) / max. 24 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|302 x 89 x 252
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
- DB 24 Dirt Blaster
Equipment
- Water suction
- Spray lance: long
- Flat jet nozzle
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
Videos
Application areas
- Flower tubs
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Rubbish bins
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Bicycles
- Fences
- Garden toys