For anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go, this compact and lightweight pressure washer from Kärcher is the answer. Thanks to its integrated lithium-ion battery and removable water tank, you can clean your bicycle or dirty walking shoes, even without an electrical or water connection. With a gentle yet efficient low pressure flat jet, the pressure washer is ideal for sensitive surfaces. An LED indication also signals if the battery is almost empty or is charging. Various accessory boxes are available as optional equipment for diverse applications and extension options.