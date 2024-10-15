Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3
The Kärcher pressure washer with lithium-ion battery and water tank for use on the go. Easy to transport and store. Includes flat jet for delicate surfaces.
For anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go, this compact and lightweight pressure washer from Kärcher is the answer. Thanks to its integrated lithium-ion battery and removable water tank, you can clean your bicycle or dirty walking shoes, even without an electrical or water connection. With a gentle yet efficient low pressure flat jet, the pressure washer is ideal for sensitive surfaces. An LED indication also signals if the battery is almost empty or is charging. Various accessory boxes are available as optional equipment for diverse applications and extension options.
Features and benefits
Compact device designConvenient storage of the spiral hose and trigger gun under the removable water tank. Easy to transport, with space-saving storage.
Integrated lithium-ion batteryMobile cleaning independent of a power source. Long battery runtime, meaning it can be used several times before it must be recharged. The LED warns you when the battery is low.
Efficient, but gentle low pressureLow pressure offers the advantage that cleaning is both efficient and extremely gentle at the same time. The standard nozzle with flat spray enables visible cleaning performance. The cone-spray nozzle is ideal for more sensitive cleaning of dog paws.
Wide range of accessories
- Various applications can be expanded and perfected with additional accessories.
- An adventure box, bike box and pet box, as well as a practical storage box, are available and can be mounted on the device. All accessories are also available individually.
Detachable water tank
- Can be easily filled up in the house.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 2
|Battery powered device
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery run time (min)
|15
|Battery charge time (min)
|180
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|277 x 234 x 201
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: 7.2 V PS02 charging cable (1 piece)
- Lithium-ion battery
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- Water suction
- Water tank volume: 4 l
- Hose length: 2.8 m
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Pets/dogs
- Strollers/buggies
- Tent/camping equipment
- Shoes/hiking boots
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels