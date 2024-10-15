Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3 + Adventure
Ideal for cleaning outdoor equipment on the go: the compact Kärcher pressure washer with lithium-ion battery and water tank. Incl. Adventure Box with various accessories for optimum extension.
Keeping clean even on the move: with the mobile pressure washer from Kärcher including Adventure Box with optimally adapted accessories for cleaning outdoor equipment. Its integrated lithium-ion battery and removable water tank also enable it to be used without a power or water connection. With a gentle yet efficient low pressure flat jet, the pressure washer is ideal for sensitive surfaces. An LED indication also signals if the battery is almost empty or is charging. Benefits of the Adventure Box: the universal brush with soft bristles can be attached to the trigger gun and removes even stubborn dirt, the suction hose enables the use of alternative water sources, such as wells or canisters, and the accessories box can be easily fastened to the device for storage.
Features and benefits
Sophisticated storage conceptConvenient storage of the spiral hose and trigger gun under the removable water tank.
Integrated lithium-ion batteryMobile cleaning independent of a power source.
Adventure boxFor optimal cleaning of outdoor equipment on the go.
Efficient, but gentle low pressure
- The advantage of low pressure: efficient and at the same time very gentle cleaning, ideal for sensitive surfaces.
Detachable water tank
- Can be easily filled up in the house.
Lightweight and compact device design
- Can be used even when there is no water connection available.
Large selection of accessories
- Extensive accessories for expanding the fields of application are optionally available.
- The right accessories for every cleaning task (whether bicycle, outdoor equipment, garden furniture, the dog or much more).
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 2
|Battery powered device
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery run time (min)
|15
|Battery charge time (min)
|180
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|277 x 234 x 293
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: 7.2 V PS02 charging cable (1 piece)
- Lithium-ion battery
- Flat jet nozzle
- Universal brush
- Water suction hose
- Storage box
Equipment
- Water suction
- Water tank volume: 4 l
- Hose length: 2.8 m
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Pets/dogs
- Strollers/buggies
- Tent/camping equipment
- Shoes/hiking boots
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels