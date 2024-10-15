Keeping clean even on the move: with the mobile pressure washer from Kärcher including Adventure Box with optimally adapted accessories for cleaning outdoor equipment. Its integrated lithium-ion battery and removable water tank also enable it to be used without a power or water connection. With a gentle yet efficient low pressure flat jet, the pressure washer is ideal for sensitive surfaces. An LED indication also signals if the battery is almost empty or is charging. Benefits of the Adventure Box: the universal brush with soft bristles can be attached to the trigger gun and removes even stubborn dirt, the suction hose enables the use of alternative water sources, such as wells or canisters, and the accessories box can be easily fastened to the device for storage.