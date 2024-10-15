The mobile pressure washer from Kärcher with lithium-ion battery and removable water tank is perfect for quickly and easily freeing animals of dirt, for example before a dog is allowed back in the car after a walk. Thanks to the low-pressure water stream, it is extremely gentle and considered completely safe to use on animals – it simply washes the dirt out of their fur. Includes Pet Box with optimally tailored accessories: The conical jet nozzle with a comfortably soft shower stream for cleaning sensitive animals, the fur-cleaning brush for removing stubborn dirt from animal fur and the special microfibre cloth (absorbs a lot of water and eliminates unpleasant odours) to dry off the animal. The box of accessories can simply be fixed to the machine for storage purposes.