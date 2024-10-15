Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3 + Pet
For the gentle cleaning of pets: Mobile Kärcher pressure cleaners with lithium-ion battery and water tank. Particularly gentle thanks to low pressure. The Pet Box accessories ensure that pets are fully cared for.
The mobile pressure washer from Kärcher with lithium-ion battery and removable water tank is perfect for quickly and easily freeing animals of dirt, for example before a dog is allowed back in the car after a walk. Thanks to the low-pressure water stream, it is extremely gentle and considered completely safe to use on animals – it simply washes the dirt out of their fur. Includes Pet Box with optimally tailored accessories: The conical jet nozzle with a comfortably soft shower stream for cleaning sensitive animals, the fur-cleaning brush for removing stubborn dirt from animal fur and the special microfibre cloth (absorbs a lot of water and eliminates unpleasant odours) to dry off the animal. The box of accessories can simply be fixed to the machine for storage purposes.
Features and benefits
Sophisticated storage conceptConvenient storage of the spiral hose and trigger gun under the removable water tank.
Integrated lithium-ion batteryMobile cleaning independent of a power source.
Efficient, but gentle low pressureThe advantage of low pressure: efficient and at the same time very gentle cleaning, ideal for sensitive surfaces. The standard nozzle with flat jet cleans even hard-to-reach places reliably and precisely. The cone-spray nozzle is suitable for even more sensitive cleaning, for example of dog paws.
Large selection of accessories
- Extensive accessories for expanding the fields of application are optionally available.
- The right accessories for every cleaning task (whether bicycle, outdoor equipment, garden furniture, the dog or much more).
Lightweight and compact device design
- Can be used even when there is no water connection available.
- Flexible and versatile use.
Pet box
- For gently cleaning pets.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 2
|Battery powered device
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery run time (min)
|15
|Battery charge time (min)
|180
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|277 x 234 x 293
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: 7.2 V PS02 charging cable (1 piece)
- Lithium-ion battery
- Flat jet nozzle
- Cone-spray nozzle
- Pet Cleaning Brush
- Pet towel
- Storage box
Equipment
- Water suction
- Water tank volume: 4 l
- Hose length: 2.8 m
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Pets/dogs
- Strollers/buggies
- Tent/camping equipment
- Shoes/hiking boots
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels