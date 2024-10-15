For everyone who also needs a cleaning solution on the go: the compact and lightweight pressure washer from Kärcher. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and the removable, convenient 7-litre water tank, you can also clean, for example, your bicycle and dirty hiking boots without a power or water connection. With a gentle yet efficient low pressure flat jet, the pressure washer is ideal for sensitive surfaces. A LED display also signals if the battery is almost empty or is charging. The Kärcher car adapter can be easily connected to the cigarette lighter in the car and the charging socket of the OC 3 Plus. The OC 3 Plus can thus be powered (not charged) via the car battery – for example, when the battery is empty. Various accessory boxes are available as optional equipment for diverse applications and extension options.