Surface cleaner PCL 4
Thanks to its rotating roller brushes and integrated water distribution, the PCL 4 patio cleaner removes dirt from wooden patios thoroughly and evenly.
The electric PCL 4 patio cleaner thoroughly removes stubborn dirt from wooden decking easily, and with exceptionally even results. Simply connect the patio cleaner to the garden hose and start cleaning. The combination of two rotating and replaceable roller brushes and the ability to regulate the water flow ensure that dirt can be reliably loosened and picked up at the same time. This means that patios and decks can be thoroughly cleaned in next to no time – and without using any more water than is necessary for the cleaning task. The width and position of the rollers are designed to ensure that two boards can be cleaned up to the edge in a single step, which also saves time. Because the roller brushes can be changed, this device can be used not only for wood and WPC surfaces, but also for thorough and gentle cleaning of all smooth and sealed stone tiles.
Features and benefits
Two high-quality rotating roller brushes (included in the scope of supply for wooden surfaces)Thorough and even cleaning of wooden surfaces in outside areas with good area performance.
Two nozzles above the roller brushesLoosens and removes dirt in a single step. Removes stubborn dirt.
Water volume can be regulated via a valveWater-efficient cleaning.
Central attachment of the roller brushes
- Cleaning up to the edge of the surface – even for corners and edges.
Replaceable roller brushes
- Roller brushes for wooden surfaces suitable for cleaning wooden decking boards and WPC surfaces. The stone surface roller brushes (available as an optional accessory) are suitable for smooth and sealed stone tiles.
Powerful motor for driving the roller brushes
- Easy work with minimum required effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|10
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Water consumption at 4 bar (l/h)
|max. 180
|Rated input power (kW)
|0,6
|Brush speed (rpm)
|600 - 800
|Roller brush working width (mm)
|300
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1281 x 307 x 350
Scope of supply
- Roller brushes for wooden surfaces: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two water nozzles
- Valve for controlling the water volume
- Storage position
- Ergonomic handle and grip
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Balcony
- Wooden surfaces
- Moss