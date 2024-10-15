The "K2 Car" pressure washer is a real all-rounder. The device features two smooth-running wheels and is ideal for light dirt and occasional use around the home, e.g. bicycles, garden furniture and garden tools. The Car Kit is ideal for effective vehicle cleaning. It includes a wash brush for removing grey film, a foam jet with foam that adheres well to surfaces and has maximum dirt dissolving power, and 500 ml of car shampoo. Further device features: spray gun, 4 m pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster with rotating point jet for removing stubborn dirt and a water filter.