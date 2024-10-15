Pressure washer K 2 Classic

K 2 Classic pressure washers for occasional use and light dirt. 20 m2/h area performance, pressure 110 bar max., flow rate 360 l/h max., connection load 1400 W.

The K 2 Classic is ideal for occasional use and light dirt. The compact, lightweight and easily transportable device cleans bicycles, garden tools, garden furniture and more to perfection. Once the cleaning task is complete, the device can be stored without taking up much space. The K 2 Classic's standard equipment includes a spray gun, 3 m hose, flat jet nozzle and a water filter to protect the pump from the ingress of dirt particles. Technical data: area performance 20 m2/h, pressure 110 bar max., flow rate 360 l/h max., connection load 1400 Watt.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Classic: Integrated accessory storage on the device
Integrated accessory storage on the device
Convenient and space-saving storage.
Pressure washer K 2 Classic: Perfectly matched accessories
Perfectly matched accessories
With the diverse range of accessories, numerous home cleaning tasks are now easier to manage. Various applications can be expanded and perfected with additional accessories.
Pressure washer K 2 Classic: Three-piston axial pump
Three-piston axial pump
Completely maintenance-free.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar) max. 110
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1,4
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 393 x 171 x 243

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • One-jet spray lance
  • High-pressure hose: 3 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
Accessories
Cleaning agents
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Limited