The K 2 Classic is ideal for occasional use and light dirt. The compact, lightweight and easily transportable device cleans bicycles, garden tools, garden furniture and more to perfection. Once the cleaning task is complete, the device can be stored without taking up much space. The K 2 Classic's standard equipment includes a spray gun, 3 m hose, flat jet nozzle and a water filter to protect the pump from the ingress of dirt particles. Technical data: area performance 20 m2/h, pressure 110 bar max., flow rate 360 l/h max., connection load 1400 Watt.