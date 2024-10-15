Pressure washer K 2 Classic
K 2 Classic pressure washers for occasional use and light dirt. 20 m2/h area performance, pressure 110 bar max., flow rate 360 l/h max., connection load 1400 W.
The K 2 Classic is ideal for occasional use and light dirt. The compact, lightweight and easily transportable device cleans bicycles, garden tools, garden furniture and more to perfection. Once the cleaning task is complete, the device can be stored without taking up much space. The K 2 Classic's standard equipment includes a spray gun, 3 m hose, flat jet nozzle and a water filter to protect the pump from the ingress of dirt particles. Technical data: area performance 20 m2/h, pressure 110 bar max., flow rate 360 l/h max., connection load 1400 Watt.
Features and benefits
Integrated accessory storage on the deviceConvenient and space-saving storage.
Perfectly matched accessoriesWith the diverse range of accessories, numerous home cleaning tasks are now easier to manage. Various applications can be expanded and perfected with additional accessories.
Three-piston axial pumpCompletely maintenance-free.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 110
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|393 x 171 x 243
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- One-jet spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture