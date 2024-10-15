Pressure washer K 2 HOME T150 *EU

The K 2 Home on wheels is specially designed for occasional use and light dirt. Thanks to the Home Kit, the pressure washer can also make sure that larger areas all around the home are kept clean.

The K 2 Home is equipped with a spray gun, two smooth-running wheels, a 4-m long high-pressure hose, a single spray lance, a dirt blaster with rotating point jet for tackling extremely stubborn dirt and a water filter to protect the pump. The extra Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and includes the T 1 surface cleaner and the Patio & Deck detergent (500 ml). The pressure washer delivers impressive results on light dirt and when used occasionally around the home, for example on bicycles, garden tools and garden furniture.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 HOME T150 *EU: Hooked on tidiness
Hooked on tidiness
Generous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Pressure washer K 2 HOME T150 *EU: Comfortable handle
Comfortable handle
Optimum mobility thanks to wheels and ergonomical handle height.
Pressure washer K 2 HOME T150 *EU: Removable water filter
Removable water filter
Increases pressure washer life
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) max. 110 / max. 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1,4
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 242 x 280 x 783

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
  • High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
  • One-jet spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 4 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2 HOME T150 *EU
Pressure washer K 2 HOME T150 *EU
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
Accessories
Cleaning agents
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Limited