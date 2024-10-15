Included in the equipment of the "KHP 2" are two smooth-running tyres, a spray gun, a 4 metre long high-pressure hose, a single spray lance, a dirt blaster with rotating point jet for tackling the most stubborn dirt, as well as a water filter to protect the pump from invasive dirt particles. The pressure washer was built for occasional use and minor contamination around the home. For example, dirt on bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.