Pressure washer K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home
The K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home pressure washer from Kärcher, including Car & Home Kits and with targeted pressure regulation. Ideal for vehicle cleaning and larger areas around the home.
Ideal for vehicle cleaning and for occasional use to combat light dirt around the home: the K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home. The car cleaning kit enables particularly effective vehicle cleaning and includes a wash brush to remove the grey film and a foam jet that delivers well-adherent foam, and offers maximum dirt-dissolving power, as well as 500 ml car shampoo. The Home Kit with the T 1 surface cleaner and the Patio & Deck detergent (500 ml) provides splash-free cleaning of larger areas. A practical detergent tank makes working with the "K2 Premium Full Control Car & Home" particularly convenient. The pressure washer also features two smooth-running wheels, a 6 m high-pressure hose, a dirt blaster with rotating point jet to tackle stubborn dirt and a water filter to protect the pump against penetrating dirt particles. In addition, the SOFT, MEDIUM and HARD pressure levels, as well as detergent mode (MIX) can be easily set by turning the Full Control Click Vario Power spray lance. Symbols indicate optimum applications for each of the pressure levels – for maximum control. 20 m²/h area performance.
Features and benefits
Full Control Click Vario Power spray lance and dirt blasterThree pressure settings and a detergent setting ensure the optimal setting for every surface. Settings are chosen by turning the Full Control Click Vario Power spray lance A symbol shows the pressure setting on the respective spray lance.
Supports for accessories, high-pressure gun and cableSpray lances are always within easy reach and everything can be compactly stored on the device once cleaning is complete. Generous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Clean tank solutionThe practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Telescopic handle
- For a convenient pulling height.
- Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V)
|230 - 240
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|246 x 280 x 586
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- Car Cleaning Kit: Wash brush, foam nozzle, Car Shampoo, 0.5 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Click Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Tank
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Small cars