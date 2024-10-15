Pressure washer K 2 Universal Edition
The K 2 Universal Edition pressure washer is designed for occasional use and reliably removes light dirt around the home.
Whether it's steps covered in moss, weather-worn walls or dirty garden tools, the K 2 Universal Edition pressure washer with its dirt blaster will have them spick and span in a flash. The compact device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around the home and yard. The rotating jet of the dirt blaster provided even removes stubborn dirt. Thanks to its low weight and the built-in, handy carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 Universal Edition to where you need it. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the three metre long high-pressure hose to be connected to and disconnected from the device and trigger gun easily. All of the included accessories can be easily stowed on the K 2 Universal Edition. This is made possible by the clever brackets on the device. Even the power cable can be stowed away neatly in the integrated cable slot.
Features and benefits
Integrated cable slotPower cable can be stowed away neatly and in a space-saving manner.
Convenient accessory storageThe high-pressure hose, spray lance and trigger gun can be easily stowed away by attaching them to the device.
Quick Connect systemThe high-pressure hose can be connected/disconnected to/from the device and trigger gun simply and quickly.
Lightweight with compact dimensions
- Device can be easily carried and transported.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|110 / 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,4
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|182 x 280 x 390
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture