Pressure washer K 3 Premium
The K 3 Premium has a water-cooled motor and is fitted with a detergent tank, 6 m hose, water filter, Vario Power spray lance, Quick Connect spray gun and dirt blaster.
The K 3 Premium with water-cooled motor features a telescopic handle, Quick Connect spray gun, 6 m long high-pressure hose and a water filter to protect the pump against the ingress of dirt particles. The pressure in the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) can be adjusted simply by twisting it, and the extra powerful dirt blaster, with its rotating point jet, removes even the most stubborn dirt. In short: the K 3 Premium is the ideal device for removing light dirt, for example on cars, garden fences and bicycles.
Features and benefits
Quick Connect
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Clean tank solution
- The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
Water-cooled motor
- Especially powerful.
Hose reel and cable hook
- Practical cable storage.
Plug 'n' Clean system
- Detergent can be applied or changed easily. Detergent quantity can be regulated.
Three-piston axial pump
- Completely maintenance-free.
Safety valve and motor-stop function
- Safe protection from pressure overload.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,6
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|285 x 331 x 563
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Tank
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters