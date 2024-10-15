The "K4" features a durable and powerful water-cooled motor. This high-pressure cleaner with Quick Connect gun and 6 m high-pressure hose is designed for the occasional removal of moderate soiling. The Vario Power spray lance (VPS) and dirt blaster are suitable for cleaning cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc. The water pressure can be adjusted by simply twisting the VPS to suit the surface being cleaned. The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet effortlessly removes stubborn dirt. An integrated water filter reliably protects the pump against the ingress of dirt particles. Also included: P&C universal cleaner.