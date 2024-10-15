Pressure washer K 4
The "K4" – for occasional removal of moderate soiling, e.g. on small vehicles, garden fences or bicycles. This high-pressure cleaner features a water-cooled motor.
The "K4" features a durable and powerful water-cooled motor. This high-pressure cleaner with Quick Connect gun and 6 m high-pressure hose is designed for the occasional removal of moderate soiling. The Vario Power spray lance (VPS) and dirt blaster are suitable for cleaning cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc. The water pressure can be adjusted by simply twisting the VPS to suit the surface being cleaned. The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet effortlessly removes stubborn dirt. An integrated water filter reliably protects the pump against the ingress of dirt particles. Also included: P&C universal cleaner.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
- The state-of-the-art water-cooled motor impresses with its long service life and high level of performance.
Plug 'n' Clean
- Quick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step.
Quick Connect
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Hooked on tidiness
- Generous cable hook for the tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - up to 130 / 2 - up to 13
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,8
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|14,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|300 x 394 x 876
Scope of supply
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars