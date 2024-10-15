Pressure washer K 4 Compact Car *EU
Easy to transport and to store: 'K4 Compact Car' pressure washer with Car Kit and water-cooled motor is perfect for dirty cars, garden fences, bicycles etc.
Thanks to its Car Kit with foam nozzle, rotating washing brush and car shampoo, the K4 Compact Car is perfect for occasional use when cleaning moderate dirt on cars. This pressure washer with high high-performance water-cooled motor is also perfectly suited for use on garden fences, bicycles etc. and will clean them in a flash. The device performs impressively whilst still being extremely compact. Two carrying handles and the telescopic handle ensure optimal mobility. The device can also boast space-saving storage mode. Comes with an impressive equipment package: Quick Connect gun, a 6 m high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray pipe (VPS) with easy pressure adjustment (simply twist to adjust), as well as a dirt grinder with rotating point jet for stubborn dirt and a reliable water filter to protect the pump against the ingress of dirt particles.
Features and benefits
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Water-cooled motor and outstanding performanceThe water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Hose storage on front coverThe hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Convenient and space-saving storage.
Detergent inlet
- Equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (bar)
|20 - max. 130
|Flow rate (l/h)
|420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,8
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|15,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|348 x 308 x 520
Scope of supply
- Car Cleaning Kit: Rotating wash brush, 0.3-litre foam jet, 3-in-1 Car Shampoo, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Medium-sized and estate cars