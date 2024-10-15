Be it in the boot of a car or up on a shelf; thanks to its compact dimensions, the K 4 Compact pressure washer fits anywhere without difficulty. The device is also incredibly practical when in use: the flexible K 4 Compact can be used both horizontally and vertically, is easy to transport and quick to stow away, and provides the full power of a pressure washer. In addition, the height-adjustable telescopic handle ensures a convenient pulling height. Further equipment details: two carrying handles, Quick Connect spray gun, 6 m high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance (VPS), dirt blaster and water filter. The high-pressure hose and the cord can be practically stored on the front cover. The K 4 Compact, with its water-cooled motor and an area performance of 30 m²/h, is ideally suited to the occasional cleaning of moderate dirt (small cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc.). The Home Kit includes the T 5 surface cleaner for efficient and splash-free cleaning of larger surfaces around the home, as well as the Stone and Façade Cleaner (1.0 ml).