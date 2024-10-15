Pressure washer K 4 Premium Universal

With hose reel for more convenient handling: The K 4 Premium Universal for occasional use on medium dirt, for example on cars, garden fences or bicycles.

The K 4 Premium Universal pressure washer is equipped with a hose reel for maximum convenience in use and storage, and deals effortlessly with medium dirt around the house. The pressure can be easily adjusted on the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) simply by turning – for particularly targeted, surface-friendly cleaning. In addition to the VPS, the K 4 Premium Universal also scores with other equipment details such as the spray gun with Quick Connect adapter, the 6-metre high-pressure hose, the dirt blaster with rotating point jet for removing stubborn dirt and a water filter to protect the pump.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 4 Premium Universal: All neatly cleared away
With a practical reel, the high-pressure hose can always be stored neatly.
Pressure washer K 4 Premium Universal: Particularly clean
Convenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Pressure washer K 4 Premium Universal: Convenient mobil use
Easy to transport and manoeuvre.
Quick Connect
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (bar) 20 - max. 130
Flow rate (l/h) 420
Area performance (m²/h) 30
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1,7
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 6,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 13
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 333 x 331 x 870

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Integrated high-pressure hose reel
  • Detergent application via: Tank
  • Soft bag
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 4 Premium Universal
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small cars
Accessories
Cleaning agents
