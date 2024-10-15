Pressure washer K 4 Pure Home *EU
The "K4 Pure Home" with water-cooled motor: mobile, manoeuvrable and easy to store. The high-pressure cleaner with Home Kit for moderate dirt, e.g. on fences, vehicles and bicycles.
Home, sweet Home: the "K4 Pure Home" high-pressure cleaner with water-cooled motor - for cleanliness around the home! This machine is compact with two handles and a telescopic handle - for easy transport and space-saving storage. The extra Home Kit contains the T 5 surface cleaner for splash-free cleaning of large areas and 3-in-1 wood cleaner (1 l). This machine also features a Quick Connect gun, 6 m high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance (VPS) with twist action pressure regulation, dirt blaster with powerful rotating pencil jet for removing stubborn dirt and water filter for pump protection. In brief: the ideal machine for occasional removal of moderate dirt, e.g. on vehicles, fences and bicycles.
Features and benefits
Telescopic handle and second carrying handle
- Ideal transportation characteristics.
Outstanding performance
- The state-of-the-art water-cooled motor impresses with its long service life and high level of performance.
Quick Connect
- Easy connection of pressure hose and high-pressure gun.
Detergent inlet
- Convenient and easy use of detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar)
|20 - max. 130
|Flow rate (l/h)
|420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,8
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|516 x 295 x 282
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Garden and stone walls