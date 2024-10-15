Pressure washer K 5
The "K5" high-pressure cleaner with water-cooled motor is suitable for the occasional removal of moderate dirt, e.g. on large vehicles, stone walls or bicycles.
The K5 for moderate dirt is ideal for cleaning large vehicles, stone walls or bicycles. This high-pressure cleaner features a powerful water-cooled motor and gun with Quick Connect coupling system and 8 m high-pressure hose. Features include a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) for convenient pressure adjustment and gentle cleaning of sensitive surfaces and a dirt blaster with powerful rotating pencil jet for removing stubborn dirt. An integrated water filter protects the pump. The P&C universal cleaner rounds off the package.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe state-of-the-art water-cooled motor impresses with its long service life and high level of performance.
Plug 'n' CleanQuick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step.
Hooked on tidinessGenerous cable hook for the tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14,5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2,1
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|15,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|344 x 396 x 875
Scope of supply
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls