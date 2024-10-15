The K5 for moderate dirt is ideal for cleaning large vehicles, stone walls or bicycles. This high-pressure cleaner features a powerful water-cooled motor and gun with Quick Connect coupling system and 8 m high-pressure hose. Features include a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) for convenient pressure adjustment and gentle cleaning of sensitive surfaces and a dirt blaster with powerful rotating pencil jet for removing stubborn dirt. An integrated water filter protects the pump. The P&C universal cleaner rounds off the package.