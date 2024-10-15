Pressure washer K 5 Basic
The K5 Basic pressure washer with water-cooled motor is suitable for occasional use and medium dirt on large cars, stone walls or bicycles.
The K5 Basic for moderate dirt leaves large cars, bicycles and even stone walls spotlessly clean. The pressure washer is equipped with a powerful water-cooled motor and has a trigger gun with Quick Connect quick-coupling system and an 8-metre high-pressure hose. There is also a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) that makes setting the required pressure simple and provides gentle treatment for delicate surfaces, as well as a dirt blaster with powerful rotating point jet to deal with the most stubborn dirt. The integrated water filter serves to protect the pump.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe state-of-the-art water-cooled motor impresses with its long service life and high level of performance.
HandleFor a convenient pulling height.
Large wheelsFor safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14,5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2,1
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|15
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|341 x 325 x 867
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls