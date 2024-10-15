The K5 Basic for moderate dirt leaves large cars, bicycles and even stone walls spotlessly clean. The pressure washer is equipped with a powerful water-cooled motor and has a trigger gun with Quick Connect quick-coupling system and an 8-metre high-pressure hose. There is also a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) that makes setting the required pressure simple and provides gentle treatment for delicate surfaces, as well as a dirt blaster with powerful rotating point jet to deal with the most stubborn dirt. The integrated water filter serves to protect the pump.