Pressure washer K 5 Compact

Features innovative hose storage: the K 5 Compact pressure washer is easy to transport and store and ideal for occasional use when tackling moderate dirt. 40 m²/h area performance.

The K 5 Compact combines maximum convenience with full power. Thanks to its innovative hose storage concept, the high-pressure hose can be simply wound around the front cover after use and secured with a rubber band ready for transport. Thanks to its compact dimensions, the whole device is easy to transport and can be stored anywhere – on a shelf or in a car boot. Two carrying handles, a height-adjustable telescopic handle and the option of using the device either horizontally or vertically provide even more convenience while working. It is also equipped with a Quick Connect trigger gun, an 8 m high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS), a dirt blaster and a water filter. The K 5 Compact pressure washer, with its water-cooled motor and an area performance of 40 m²/h, is ideally suited to regular use when tackling moderate dirt.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 5 Compact: Hose storage concept
Hose storage concept
The hose can be wound up, fixed in place with an elastic strap and quickly removed again ready for the next job.
Pressure washer K 5 Compact: Telescopic handle
Telescopic handle
The aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Pressure washer K 5 Compact: Integrated accessory storage on the device
Integrated accessory storage on the device
Convenient and space-saving storage.
Detergent inlet
  • Equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for detergents.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 230 / 50
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14,5
Flow rate (l/h) max. 500
Area performance (m²/h) 40
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 2,1
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 12
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 15,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 354 x 308 x 520

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 8 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Telescopic handle
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
  • Water suction
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small cars
  • Outside steps
  • Medium-sized and estate cars
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Mobile homes
