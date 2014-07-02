Whether larger cars, brick walls or bicycles – the "K5 Home" high-pressure cleaner with its powerful water-cooled motor makes the fight against medium levels of dirt a pleasure. The equipment includes a gun with practical Quick Connect connection, an 8 m high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray pipe (VPS) with conveniently adjustable pressure regulation for cleaning that is particularly gentle on surfaces, a dirt grinder for tackling even the most stubborn dirt and solid encrustations as well as a water filter to protect the pump. A special stone detergent clears the decks together with the T 5 surface cleaner and cleans without spray water.