For even greater control in many cleaning situations and for different cleaning objects, the user is assisted with tips and tricks from the application consultant via the Kärcher Home & Garden app. The application consultant describes the optimal pressure level for the selected cleaning object. The pressure can be manually adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. The app also offers other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The device further impresses with the G 160 Q Power Control spray gun and the dirt blaster. Other equipment details include the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system for the fast and clean changeover of the detergent, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for comfortable transportation and space-saving storage, the Quick Connect system for effortless and time-saving connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose and the device and the spray gun, as well as the park position for readily accessible accessories.