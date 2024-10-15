The K 7 is equipped with a water-cooled motor and has been designed for frequent cleaning, as well as for dealing with the significant levels of dirt that are often encountered on paths, swimming pools, bicycles, large vehicles, etc. The comprehensive range of equipment includes a trigger gun with a practical Quick Connect adapter via a high-pressure hose with a considerable length of 10 m, a reliable water filter that protects the pump, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) and a dirt blaster with a rotating point jet. The pressure setting on the VPS can be adjusted through a mere turn of the hand, and the dirt blaster makes short work of even the most stubborn dirt. The P&C Universal Cleaner rounds off the comprehensive range of equipment.