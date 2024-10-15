Simply connect the K 7 Smart Control pressure washer to the Kärcher Home & Garden app on the smartphone via Bluetooth – and cleaning becomes much easier and more efficient. Because the application consultant in the app gives practical tips and tricks on many cleaning situations and cleaning objects. The app also offers many other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. Another practical feature: the device has a boost mode for extra power - even stubborn dirt is not an issue. The pressure levels can be set on the G 180 Q Smart Control spray gun with LCD display or transferred to the spray gun with the help of the application consultant via the app – so that nothing can go wrong when cleaning. Other equipment details include the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance for diverse applications without changing the spray lance, the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system for effortless changing of the detergent, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for simple transportation and storage, as well as the park position for readily accessible accessories.