Pressure washer K 7 Smart Control
With application consultant in the Home & Garden app for perfect cleaning: the K 7 Smart Control pressure washer incl. boost mode. Can be connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth.
Simply connect the K 7 Smart Control pressure washer to the Kärcher Home & Garden app on the smartphone via Bluetooth – and cleaning becomes much easier and more efficient. Because the application consultant in the app gives practical tips and tricks on many cleaning situations and cleaning objects. The app also offers many other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. Another practical feature: the device has a boost mode for extra power - even stubborn dirt is not an issue. The pressure levels can be set on the G 180 Q Smart Control spray gun with LCD display or transferred to the spray gun with the help of the application consultant via the app – so that nothing can go wrong when cleaning. Other equipment details include the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance for diverse applications without changing the spray lance, the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system for effortless changing of the detergent, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for simple transportation and storage, as well as the park position for readily accessible accessories.
Features and benefits
Connects to the Home & Garden app via Bluetooth
- The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert.
- Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.
- The app transmits the optimal pressure to the pressure washer via Bluetooth.
Boost mode for additional power in your fight against dirt
- With extra power, boost mode increases the cleaning efficiency and saves time.
- Allows powerful spot-cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Smart Control spray gun and 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance
- Spray gun with LCD display and buttons for pressure or detergent dosing.
- The rotating 3-in-1 Multi Jet contains three different nozzles for easy replacement.
- Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent system
- Innovative insertion system for Kärcher detergent bottles.
- For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
- Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 550
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|458 x 330 x 666
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Smart Control
- 3-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated storage net
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Connection via Bluetooth
- operation using app
- smart services/features in the app
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes