Pressure washer K Mini Plus
Kärcher's smallest pressure washer removes dirt in an instant and is easy to transport and stow. Thanks to the hose set, it is ready to use straight away.
Compact and lightweight: the K Mini Plus is Kärcher's smallest pressure washer. Thanks to its compact size and low weight, it can be transported and stored easily. This little powerhouse is ideal for cleaning balconies, outdoor furniture, as well as bicycles and small cars quickly and efficiently. It's intuitive to use: the trigger gun, extension tube and vario power spray lance can be assembled in just a few steps. The high-pressure hose clicks quickly and easily in and out of the device and trigger gun thanks to the Quick Connect system. The five-metre extra-thin PremiumFlex high-pressure hose prevents annoying knots from forming and offers maximum flexibility and freedom of movement when cleaning. A detachable accessory holder enables all supplied parts to be stored properly. Supplied with a hose set comprising a 6-metre-long garden hose, two hose connectors (one with Aqua Stop) and a tap adapter for indoor taps, the K Mini Plus is ready for use straight away. The hose set can be stowed in a separate accessory bag.
Features and benefits
Compact and lightweight deviceCan easily be stored in inside as well as outside areas. Easy to transport for flexible cleaning.
Detachable accessory holderConvenient and space-saving storage.
Extra-thin PremiumFlex high-pressure hoseWind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming. Maximum flexibility when cleaning.
cable storage compartment
- Wind and unwind the power cable quickly and easily.
- Power cable firmly held in place around the device's stand.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (W)
|1400
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|278 x 233 x 296
Scope of supply
- Spray lance extension
- High-pressure gun: G 110 Q Short
- Vario Power Jet
- High-pressure hose: 5 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
- Tap adapter set (for indoors and outdoors)
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Integrated water filter
- Cable storage