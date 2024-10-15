Compact and lightweight: the K Mini Plus is Kärcher's smallest pressure washer. Thanks to its compact size and low weight, it can be transported and stored easily. This little powerhouse is ideal for cleaning balconies, outdoor furniture, as well as bicycles and small cars quickly and efficiently. It's intuitive to use: the trigger gun, extension tube and vario power spray lance can be assembled in just a few steps. The high-pressure hose clicks quickly and easily in and out of the device and trigger gun thanks to the Quick Connect system. The five-metre extra-thin PremiumFlex high-pressure hose prevents annoying knots from forming and offers maximum flexibility and freedom of movement when cleaning. A detachable accessory holder enables all supplied parts to be stored properly. Supplied with a hose set comprising a 6-metre-long garden hose, two hose connectors (one with Aqua Stop) and a tap adapter for indoor taps, the K Mini Plus is ready for use straight away. The hose set can be stowed in a separate accessory bag.