Domestic water supply BP 3.200 Home
The powerful BP 3.200 Home pump with integrated pressure compensation tank pumps inexpensive reclaimed water fully automatically throughout the house.
Low-cost reclaimed water for washing machines, toilet flushing, etc.: the BP 3.200 Home pump impresses with proven Kärcher quality and ensures a reliable service water supply in the household. This means that alternative water sources such as wells or cisterns can be tapped and used reliably and conveniently – fully automatically, with sufficient pressure and an impressive delivery rate. The BP 3.200 Home switches on automatically as required and then switches off again. The non-return valve and integrated pressure display are just as much a part of the comprehensive equipment as the pressure compensation tank (19 litres) and thermal protection. The carrying handle makes it easy to handle and transport. The pump feet can be fixed to the surface with screws to ensure that the pump stands securely. The BP 3.200 Home can be conveniently operated using the on/off switch on the pump itself. High-quality components such as the stainless steel flange and motor shaft not only look good, but also promise an extra-long lifetime.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lastingKärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Integrated thermal protectionProtection function to prevent the pump from overheating.
Stainless steel flange and shaftRobust materials for a long lifetime.
Integrated pressure indicator
- Perfect control and servicing.
Optimised connections
- Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Separate filling hole
- Easy filling before use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|600
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 3200
|Delivery head (m)
|max. 36
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 3,6
|Working pressure (bar)
|1,5 - 2,8
|Max. suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|439 x 269 x 517
Scope of supply
- Includes two connection adaptors for G1 pumps
Equipment
- Integrated pressure compensation container: 19 l
- Integrated pressure indicator
- Splashproof on/off switch
- Thermal protection
- Stainless steel flange and shaft
- Includes non-return valve
- Separate filling hole
- Water drain valve
Videos
Application areas
- Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines