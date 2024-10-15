Domestic water supply BP 3 Home
The powerful BP 3 Home booster pump with an integrated pressure compensation container automatically pumps low-cost service water throughout the entire house.
Low-cost service water for washing machines, toilet water, etc.: The impressive BP3 Home booster pump meets the high Kärcher quality standards and supplies households with a reliable source of service water. It enables users to easily connect and use alternative water sources such as wells or cisterns - automatically, with just the right amount of pressure and capacity. The BP 3 Home switches on an off automatically depending on the amount of water required. The pump is equipped with a wide range of functions, such as a non-return valve, integrated pressure indicator, pressure compensation container (19 litres) and thermal protection. The ergonomic carrying handle makes it easy to handle and transport. The pump base can be fixed to the floor with screws, ensuring that the pump stands securely. The BP 3 Home is easy to use with an on/off switch direct on the pump. High-quality componentssuch as a stainless steel flange and engine shaft do not only look attractive, they also guarantee an extra long service life.
Features and benefits
Integrated thermal protectionProtection function to prevent the pump from overheating.
Stainless steel flange and shaftRobust materials for a long lifetime.
Ergonomic handleEasy to handle and transport.
Integrated pressure indicator
- Perfect control and servicing.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|800
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|3000
|Delivery head (m)
|36
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 3,6
|Working pressure (bar)
|1,7 - 2,8
|Max. suction height (m)
|7
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1
|Protection class
|IPX4
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|450 x 270 x 550
Scope of supply
- Includes two connection adaptors for G1 pumps
Equipment
- Integrated pressure compensation container: 19 l
- Integrated pressure indicator
- Fastening possibility
- Splashproof on/off switch
- Thermal protection
- Stainless steel flange and shaft
- Includes non-return valve
- 19 l – Pressure Tank
Videos
Application areas
- Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines