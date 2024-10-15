Domestic water supply BP 5 Home

The powerful Booster Pump BP 5 Home for domestic water supply with an integrated pressure compensation container automatically pumps reclaim water from alternative sources throughout the entire house.

The Booster Pump BP 5 Home automatically supplies reclaim water powerfully and reliably to wherever it can be used – for example, to supply the washing machine or toilet. With tried-and-tested Kärcher quality, the powerful BP 5 Home supplies water from alternative sources such as wells or cisterns. Extremely practical: the booster pump automatically switches on and off as necessary. The pump's wide range of functions includes a non-return valve, the integrated pressure indicator, 24-litre pressure compensation container and thermal protection. The integrated thermal protection provides additional safety in emergencies: the domestic water supply automatically shuts off as soon as the pump runs dry. Thanks to the stainless steel components, the pump is also extremely long-lasting. And with feet that can be fixed to the floor with screws, it is ensured that the pump stands securely.

Features and benefits
Domestic water supply BP 5 Home: Integrated thermal protection
Integrated thermal protection
Protection function to prevent the pump from overheating.
Domestic water supply BP 5 Home: Stainless steel flange and shaft
Stainless steel flange and shaft
Robust materials for a long lifetime.
Domestic water supply BP 5 Home: Integrated pressure indicator
Integrated pressure indicator
Perfect control and servicing. Perfect control and servicing.
Integrated pressure indicator
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 1100
Max. flow rate (l/h) 4500
Delivery head (m) 50
Pressure (bar) max. 5
Working pressure (bar) 1,9 - 3
Max. suction height (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1
Protection class IPX4
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour black
Weight without accessories (kg) 14,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 17
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 506 x 270 x 513

Equipment

  • Integrated pressure compensation container: 24 l
  • Integrated pressure indicator
  • Fastening possibility
  • Thermal protection
  • Includes non-return valve
  • 24 l – Pressure Tank
Domestic water supply BP 5 Home
Domestic water supply BP 5 Home
Domestic water supply BP 5 Home
Application areas
  • Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Limited