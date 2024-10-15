Battery ash vacuum AD 2 Battery *INT
For the fast, dust-free cleaning of fireplaces, pellet heating systems or charcoal barbecues: our battery powered ash vacuum AD 2 Battery.
The reliable and safe removal of ash, coarse dirt, but also fine dust particles is one job of the specially designed vacuuming specialists such as our powerful battery powered ash vac AD 2 Battery. A flexible suction hose made from coated metal, the flame-resistant catch pan with 14 litre volume and the robust flat pleated filter with upstream coarse dirt filter made from metal guarantee maximum safety and dust-free vacuuming. The innovative ReBoost function, which clears ash and dust from the filter at the touch of a button, ensures consistently high suction power. The necessary power and endurance is provided by the powerful 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with Real Time Technology for the display of the battery runtime on an integrated LCD display. Also places that are difficult to access can be easily reached with the bevelled hand tube, and a clever recess for the insertion of the suction hose in the housing of the compact device facilitates space-saving storage after the job is done.
Features and benefits
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryMaximum freedom of movement thanks to cordless flexibility. Real Time Technology with LCD display for displaying the battery charging state. Compatible with all devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform.
Flame-resistant material, metal container and metal hose (jacketed)Maximum safety when vacuuming ash – also with improper use.
Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning technology – filter cleaning at the touch of a buttonPowerful filter cleaning at the touch of a button. For consistently high suction power and large volumes of dirt.
Single-part filter system (flame-resistant) with robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter
- With robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter.
- To easily drain and clean the container without coming into contact with dirt.
- Extremely high level of comfort thanks to the fast filter removal in just one step.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|200
|Suction Power (W)
|45
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 95
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 22
|Container capacity (l)
|14
|Container material
|Metal
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 13 (2,5 Ah) / approx. 25 (5,0 Ah)
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|78
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|328 x 343 x 431
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 1.2 m
- Suction hose material: metal, coated
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Polyester, flame-resistant
- Coarse dirt filter
- Coarse dirt filter, material: Metal
Equipment
- Container material: Metal
- Coarse dirt filter
- Filter cleaning function
- Leaning position for suction hose
- Comfortable handle on container
- Storage space for small parts
Videos
Application areas
- Ash
- Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
- Barbecues