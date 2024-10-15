Battery ash vacuum AD 2 Battery Set *EU
Powerful, long-lasting battery powered ash vac AD 2 Battery with consistently high suction power thanks to integrated ReBoost function for filter cleaning. Ideal for cleaning fireplaces and barbecues.
Our cordless ash vac AD 2 Battery makes it easy to quickly remove ash from fireplaces, pellet heating systems or charcoal barbecues. The powerful 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with Real Time Technology for the display of the battery runtime on an integrated LCD display provides the necessary staying power. In connection with clever innovations, such as the ReBoost function for effective filter cleaning at the touch of a button, a high and consistent suction power is guaranteed at all times. Coarse dirt, ash or even fine dust particles are reliably vacuumed – also at places that are difficult to access thanks to the bevelled hand tube. The flexible suction hose made from coated metal, as well as the flame-resistant 14 litre catch pan, ensure maximum safety. And with the robust flat pleated filter with upstream coarse dirt filter made from metal the exhaust air also remains dust-free. After the job is done the suction hose is simply inserted in the recess in the device's housing and everything is stored in a space-saving manner.
Features and benefits
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryMaximum freedom of movement thanks to cordless flexibility. Real Time Technology with LCD display for displaying the battery charging state. Compatible with all devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform.
Flame-resistant material, metal container and metal hose (jacketed)Maximum safety when vacuuming ash – also with improper use.
Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning technology – filter cleaning at the touch of a buttonPowerful filter cleaning at the touch of a button. For consistently high suction power and large volumes of dirt.
Single-part filter system (flame-resistant) with robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter
- With robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter.
- To easily drain and clean the container without coming into contact with dirt.
- Extremely high level of comfort thanks to the fast filter removal in just one step.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|200
|Suction Power (W)
|45
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 95
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 22
|Container capacity (l)
|14
|Container material
|Metal
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 13 (2,5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|300
|Charging current (A)
|0,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|78
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|328 x 343 x 431
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- Suction hose length: 1.2 m
- Suction hose material: metal, coated
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Polyester, flame-resistant
- Coarse dirt filter
- Coarse dirt filter, material: Metal
Equipment
- Container material: Metal
- Intelligent display: integrated in the battery
- Coarse dirt filter
- Filter cleaning function
- Leaning position for suction hose
- Comfortable handle on container
- Storage space for small parts
Videos
Application areas
- Ash
- Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
- Barbecues